The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers square off on Friday night in a battle of top-flight contenders from opposing conferences. The Sixers lead the East with a 38-17 record, including a 21-5 mark at home. The Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak, improving to 39-18 this season. Kawhi Leonard (foot) is questionable for the Clippers, with Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (hand) ruled out. Tobias Harris (knee) and Dwight Howard (knee) are questionable for the 76ers, with George Hill (thumb) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a three-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Clippers vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Clippers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -3

Clippers vs. 76ers over-under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -145; Clippers +125

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHL: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover



L.A. is leading the NBA in offensive efficiency, illustrating the dynamic nature of its attack. The Clippers are scoring 117.4 points per 100 possessions for the season, and they also lead the league in 3-point shooting (41.8 percent) and free throw shooting (84.1 percent). Tyronn Lue's team lands in the top five in overall field goal percentage (48.5 percent), with only 12.9 turnovers per game, also a top-five mark.

On the opposite side of the floor, L.A. is also quite effective, with a top-10 overall defense. The Clippers yield fewer than 1.11 points per possession on the whole, with top-four marks in defensive rebound rate (75.6 percent), 3-pointers allowed (11.3 per game), and assists allowed (22.8 per game). The Clippers are a top-10 group in limiting opponent shooting efficiency, headlined by a 3-point percentage allowed of 35.8 percent, and L.A. is above-average in free throw prevention.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia is an elite defensive team, and that is evident in its statistical profile. The 76ers are No. 2 in the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, allowing only 106.6 points per 100 possessions to their opponents this season. Philadelphia creates a turnover on 15.1 percent of possessions, a top-five mark in the league, and the Sixers land in the top three of the NBA in both steals (8.9 per game) and blocks (6.2 per game). The 76ers also contest shots at a high level, ranking No. 4 in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and No. 3 in 2-point shooting allowed (51.0 percent).

Philadelphia also limits second-chance opportunities, securing 74.8 percent of available rebounds on the defensive side. Offensively, the 76ers are the league's best team at generating free throw attempts, and they are strong on the offensive glass. Philadelphia has a size and strength edge against the Clippers, and the Sixers are also a top-10 team in field goal percentage, converting 47.7 percent of their shots in 2020-21.

