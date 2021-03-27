The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center. The Clippers are 30-16 overall and 15-6 at home, while Philadelphia is 32-13 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Sixers have won five of the last six meetings.

Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.5.

Clippers vs. Sixers spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Sixers over-under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Sixers money line: Los Angeles -185, Philadelphia +165

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles strolled past the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, 98-85. Reggie Jackson shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points. Paul George double-doubled on 24 points and 13 rebounds. The Clippers have won four consecutive games and five of six.

Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Marcus Morris Sr. (calf) are questionable for Saturday's game. Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (knee) are out. Rajon Rondo was acquired from Atlanta on Thursday for Lou Williams.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Meanwhile, the Sixers beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, 109-101. Danny Green shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points and five rebounds for the Sixers. Philadelphia has won four consecutive games and 10 of 11. Seth Curry scored 19 points after returning from a three-game layoff with an ankle injury.

Tobias Harris scored 17 points on Thursday. The Sixers are 7-1 without the injured Joel Embiid (knee). George Hill was acquired from the Thunder on Thursday but is out with a thumb injury.

