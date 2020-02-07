Sixers vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-25) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (31-21) on Friday evening in a battle between competitive, entertaining teams. Philadelphia enters on the second night of a back-to-back, while Memphis arrives on regular rest and coming off two straight victories. Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) is questionable to play for the Grizzlies, while Josh Richardson (ankle) is likely out for the 76ers after being absent since Jan. 22.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list Philadelphia as a 7.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Sixers odds.

Sixers vs. Grizzlies spread: 76ers -7.5

Sixers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 220.5 points

Sixers vs. Grizzlies money line: 76ers -262, Grizzlies +212

MEM: The Grizzlies are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven contests

PHIL: The 76ers have failed to cover the spread in five straight games

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The model knows that the Grizzlies are on a tremendous hot streak, posting a 13-3 record in the last 16 games and functioning at a very high level. Memphis is a top 10 team in the NBA in shooting efficiency for the full season, with Ja Morant at the helm of a high-powered offense.

The rookie guard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 assists per game, and he is flanked by Jaren Jackson Jr., contributing 17.6 points and 1.7 blocks per contest. Defensively, Memphis isn't always lights-out, but Philadelphia struggles mightily at times in scoring efficiently, especially in half-court settings. The 76ers also turn the ball over at a high rate, potentially fueling an exciting transition offense from Memphis.

Why the Sixers can cover

But this red-hot Memphis team isn't a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Grizzlies spread. The model has also considered that the 76ers can rely on a top-tier defense in this matchup, with elite defensive rebounding as a crucial centerpiece. That allows Philadelphia to close possessions efficiently and, with the Grizzlies ranking near the bottom of the league in free-throw rate, the 76ers can afford to be aggressive.

On the offensive side, Philadelphia is a strong team on the glass, with the Grizzlies having issues grabbing defensive rebounds. The 76ers should also be able to get to the free-throw line, with the youthful Grizzlies sometimes acting in an over-aggressive fashion to protect the rim.

