Game 6 of the second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks had a little bit of everything: highlight-reel plays, a brief altercation between Joel Embiid and John Collins and a dramatic finish over the final few minutes. There was also a brief power outage.

No, really. With just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the lights went out inside State Farm Arena. As Ben Simmons tossed the ball to Tyrese Maxey, the arena suddenly went dark.

Since it happened right after Trae Young hit a ridiculous step-back 3-pointer to bring the Hawks within one, the "Trae Young shot the lights out" jokes were a little too easy. Thankfully there wasn't a full power outage like there was at the Super Bowl back in 2013. The LED screens were still on in the arena, and the main lights came back on after a very brief delay.

There was a pretty cool moment though when the fans in the arena all lit up their phones.

Unfortunately, for the Hawks and their fans, that turned out to be the final enjoyable part of the night for them. The Sixers outscored the Hawks 10-6 once the lights came back on and secured a 104-99 win to even the series at 3-3. Now, things will shift back to Philadelphia on Sunday for a winner-take-all Game 7.