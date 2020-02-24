Sixers vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from model on 35-19 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Sixers vs. Hawks game 10,000 times.
The Atlanta Hawks (17-41) and Philadelphia 76ers (35-22) will square off on Monday evening. The Sixers will be without Ben Simmons (back) in this game, with Tobias Harris (knee) listed as doubtful to play. Atlanta continues to be without newly acquired center Clint Capela (heel), but is otherwise at full strength with its core pieces.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as 8.5-point home favorites, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds. Before making any Sixers vs. Hawks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Hawks vs. 76ers:
- Sixers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -8.5
- Sixers vs. Hawks over-under: 228.5 points
- Sixers vs. Hawks money line: 76ers -392, Hawks +292
- ATL: The Hawks are 4-2-1 in the last seven games against the spread
- PHIL: The 76ers are 3-7 against the spread in the last ten games
Why the Hawks can cover
The model has considered that the Hawks are in for a tough battle in an unfriendly venue, but Atlanta does have Trae Young to rely on. The second-year guard is averaging 30.0 points and 9.2 assists per game this season, and he recently exploded for 50 points in a win over the Miami Heat. Young is flanked by another budding star in John Collins, averaging 20.8 points and 10.3 rebounds, and the pairing is enough to frighten any opposing defense.
Atlanta has team-wide strengths in offensive rebounding, headlined by Collins, and free-throw creation, headlined by Young, and both will be key in this spot. Defensively, the Hawks do a good job at forcing turnovers, which could prey on a weakness for Philadelphia in protecting the ball.
Why the Sixers can cover
Even so, Atlanta isn't a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Hawks spread. The model also has considered that Philadelphia is simply a different team at home, faltering only twice in its own building this season. The 76ers will be weakened by the absence of Simmons, but the team boasts a top-tier defense, headlined by a physical presence near the rim in Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is also an elite defensive rebounding team, with the length and athleticism to bolster the opposition.
On the other end, the Hawks rank as a bottom-five overall defense that struggles mightily to keep opponents off the offensive glass. That opens the door for Embiid to enjoy success in this matchup, and the roads should be clear for Josh Richardson, averaging 14.3 points per game this season, to step into a larger role in the offense.
How to make Sixers vs. Hawks picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Young projected to fall short of his season averages and the 76ers without two key cogs on offense. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations.
So who wins Hawks vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or Sell: Bucks will win 70 games
The Warriors are destined for a high lottery pick, so why roll Stephen Curry back into the...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks set NBA record
In the first week back from the All-Star break, Milwaukee continued its historic season with...
-
Melo gets first 30-point game since 2017
Anthony finished with a season-high 32 points and four rebounds
-
G-League coach delivers incredible rant
Buford's Wisconsin Herd blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead
-
Mavs protesting ending of loss to Hawks
An inadvertent whistle allowed the Hawks to put the game out of reach
-
Bucks are fastest to clinch playoffs
Milwaukee needed just 56 games to clinch a spot in the postseason
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...