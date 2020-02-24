Sixers vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Atlanta Hawks (17-41) and Philadelphia 76ers (35-22) will square off on Monday evening. The Sixers will be without Ben Simmons (back) in this game, with Tobias Harris (knee) listed as doubtful to play. Atlanta continues to be without newly acquired center Clint Capela (heel), but is otherwise at full strength with its core pieces.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as 8.5-point home favorites, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds. Before making any Sixers vs. Hawks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Hawks vs. 76ers:

Sixers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -8.5

Sixers vs. Hawks over-under: 228.5 points

Sixers vs. Hawks money line: 76ers -392, Hawks +292

ATL: The Hawks are 4-2-1 in the last seven games against the spread

PHIL: The 76ers are 3-7 against the spread in the last ten games

Why the Hawks can cover

The model has considered that the Hawks are in for a tough battle in an unfriendly venue, but Atlanta does have Trae Young to rely on. The second-year guard is averaging 30.0 points and 9.2 assists per game this season, and he recently exploded for 50 points in a win over the Miami Heat. Young is flanked by another budding star in John Collins, averaging 20.8 points and 10.3 rebounds, and the pairing is enough to frighten any opposing defense.

Atlanta has team-wide strengths in offensive rebounding, headlined by Collins, and free-throw creation, headlined by Young, and both will be key in this spot. Defensively, the Hawks do a good job at forcing turnovers, which could prey on a weakness for Philadelphia in protecting the ball.

Why the Sixers can cover

Even so, Atlanta isn't a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Hawks spread. The model also has considered that Philadelphia is simply a different team at home, faltering only twice in its own building this season. The 76ers will be weakened by the absence of Simmons, but the team boasts a top-tier defense, headlined by a physical presence near the rim in Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is also an elite defensive rebounding team, with the length and athleticism to bolster the opposition.

On the other end, the Hawks rank as a bottom-five overall defense that struggles mightily to keep opponents off the offensive glass. That opens the door for Embiid to enjoy success in this matchup, and the roads should be clear for Josh Richardson, averaging 14.3 points per game this season, to step into a larger role in the offense.

How to make Sixers vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Young projected to fall short of his season averages and the 76ers without two key cogs on offense. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins Hawks vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.