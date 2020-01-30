Sixers vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 12-36 overall and 7-16 at home, while Philadelphia is 31-17 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Sixers have won six of their past seven games. The Hawks have lost four of their past six games. Philadelphia is favored by seven points in the latest Hawks vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Sixers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Hawks +7

Hawks vs. 76ers over-under: 228 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Atlanta 233, Philadelphia -279

What you need to know about the Hawks

The contest between Atlanta and Toronto on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Hawks falling 130-114. Kevin Huerter had a tough game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. John Collins recorded a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double. Trae Young has registered four straight double-doubles, including two in which he scored 42 and 45 points.

Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.1 on average.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia strolled past Golden State with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 115-104. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 boards, and Raul Neto, who had 19 points. Al Horford had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Embiid was returning from a nine-game layoff because of a finger injury.

Philadelphia won 105-103 at Atlanta in the first week of the season. Embiid had 36-points and 13-rebounds in that game. Thursday's matchup will be the first on a four-game road trip for the Sixers.

The Sixers rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.8 on average.

