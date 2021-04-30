The Atlanta Hawks visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening in a matchup of teams jockeying for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (41-21) throttled Atlanta by a 44-point margin on Wednesday, though the Hawks (34-29) have been battling injury issues. Trae Young (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Clint Capela (heel) are questionable for Atlanta in this matchup, with Tony Snell (ankle) listed as probable. Kevin Huerter (shoulder), De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) are out for Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 9.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Hawks odds. Before making any Hawks vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -9.5

Hawks vs. 76ers over-under: 221.5 points

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHL: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover



The Hawks are an effective, efficient offensive team this season. Atlanta is scoring 113.6 points per 100 possessions, a top-10 mark in the NBA, and the Hawks have balance as well. Atlanta ranks No. 4 in offensive rebounding, securing 28.8 percent of its own missed shots, and is also a top-10 team in ball security, committing a turnover on 13.4 percent of possessions. Atlanta is a top-five team in both free throw creation (24.3 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (81.2 percent), which helps to boost efficiency.

On the defensive side, Capela has been a transforming force in protecting the rim and the glass. The Hawks are No. 7 in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed, including the No. 3 mark in 3-point shooting allowed at 34.8 percent. Atlanta is also above-average in defensive rebound rate (74.0 percent), with a top-10 mark in limiting assists from their opponents, yielding only 24.1 per game.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia is led by its defense, but the Sixers do have offensive strengths to utilize. The 76ers lead the entire NBA in free throw creation, averaging 26.0 attempts per game at the charity stripe, and Philadelphia is also No. 6 in the league in offensive rebound rate at 27.8 percent. The 76ers are a top-10 team in field goal percentage (47.6 percent), and they are a physical, talented group. On the defensive end, Philadelphia is unquestionably elite, headlined by a defensive efficiency (106.9 points allowed per 100 possessions) that ranks No. 2 in the NBA.

The 76ers are a top-three team in 2-point shooting allowed (50.9 percent), effective field goal percentage allowed (52.3 percent), turnover creation rate (15.4 percent), steals (9.2 per game) and blocks (6.3 per game). From there, Philadelphia is excellent at protecting the defensive glass, ranking No. 2 in second-chance points allowed (11.4 per game) and grabbing more than 74 percent of available rebound opportunities.

