The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 4-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while the 76ers are 7-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Sixers won two of the three meetings between the teams last season, but are dealing with a lengthy list of personnel concerns for this matchup.

Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.

Hawks vs. Sixers spread: Hawks -6.5

Hawks vs. Sixers over-under: 222 points

Hawks vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia +210; Atlanta -250



What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia took a 115-103 loss vs. Denver on Saturday. The Sixers had only seven available players for the game. Ben Simmons (left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) were out due to injuries, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris were held out because of COVID-19 concerns. The Sixers were down 93-72 at the end of the third quarter. Danny Green finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Tyrese Maxey scored 39 points in 44 minutes on 18-of-33 shooting in his first career start. It was the fourth-most points scored by a rookie in his first 10 games in the last 40 years. Embiid is expected to return on Monday. Simmons will not play. Curry is expected to miss at least five more games. Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier could miss at least a week due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Hawks lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, 113-105. It was the fourth consecutive loss for Atlanta. De'Andre Hunter had 20 points in addition to eight boards. Cam Reddish scored 21 points. Trae Young missed 14 of 19 shots from the field. He finished with 15 points and 10 assists. Young has missed his last eight 3-point attempts in his last two games. He has missed 13 of 14 in his past three games.

John Collins registered his second consecutive double-double (and fourth of the season) with 12 points and 10 rebounds vs, Charlotte. The Hawks are first in the league in second-chance points per game (16.1) and free throws made per game (21.3). They are second in rebounds per game at 48.8. Atlanta leads the all-time series with Philadelphia 176-166. The Hawks have a 107-55 record at home vs. the Sixers.

