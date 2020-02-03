Sixers vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from computer model on 33-16 run

The Philadelphia 76ers (31-19) travel to Florida to take on the Miami Heat (33-15) in a battle between Eastern Conference contenders on Monday evening. Philadelphia's Josh Richardson (hamstring) will miss this matchup against his former team, while Miami will be without Justise Winslow (back). Both teams have star power, though, and the eyes of the NBA world will be affixed to this matchup.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena. Sportsbooks list the Heat as three-point home favorites, down half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Heat odds.

Sixers vs. Heat spread: Heat -3

Sixers vs. Heat over-under: 213.5 points.

Sixers vs. Heat money line: Heat -147, 76ers +128

PHL: The 76ers are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

MIA: The Heat are 5-5 against the spread in the last ten games

Why the Sixers can cover

The model has considered that the absence of Richardson is a big factor, but Philadelphia still has strengths to bank on against Miami. The 76ers have one of the best defenses in the NBA, ranking in the top five of the league in overall efficiency and in the top three on the defensive glass.

The Heat sometimes struggle with ball security as well, which could feed the beast of Philadelphia's fast-break offense if they are able to create turnovers. Philadelphia sometimes has issues of its own in ball security but, given that the Heat don't force turnovers at a high level, that weakness should be mitigated in allowing the 76ers to be aggressive at the point of attack.

Why the Heat can cover

Even so, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Sixers spread. The model also knows that Miami is a dynamic home team this season, posting a 22-2 mark in its own venue. Given that the Sixers are a paltry 9-17 away from home this season, that matchup seems to be leaning in the Heat's direction. Elsewhere, Miami fields a top-10 overall offense that ranks in the top three of the NBA in shooting efficiency and the leads the entire league in free-throw rate.

On the other end, the Heat are a tremendous defensive rebounding team, which should be key against Philadelphia, and Miami ranks within the top 10 of the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed. The 76ers have star power but, ultimately, the visitors deploy a below-average overall offense, and that plays into Miami's hands.

How to make Sixers vs. Heat picks

Philadelphia's Shake Milton projected to comfortably exceed his season-long scoring average, while the Heat get double-digit scoring from six different players.

So who wins Sixers vs. Heat and which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations?