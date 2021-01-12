The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers square off in a battle between playoff-caliber teams on Tuesday evening. The Heat are just 4-4 this season after making a run to the 2020 NBA Finals. The Sixers are off to a strong start overall, though Philadelphia enters this contest on the second night of a back-to-back. Both teams are expected to be missing multiple key pieces, with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic headlining a large group of Miami players ruled out. Philadelphia was missing Ben Simmons (knee) on Monday against the Hawks and he remains day-to-day. The Sixers only had nine available players against Atlanta with Shake Milton and Tobias Harris among the players out due to heath and safety protocols.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a seven-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209 in the latest Heat vs. Sixers odds.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7

Heat vs. 76ers over-under: 209 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -270, Heat +230

MIA: The Heat are 3-5 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's defense has been stout in the early portion of the 2020-21 season, allowing only 107.6 points per 100 possessions. That lands the Heat in the top 10 of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, and they rank in the top eight in effective field goal shooting allowed at 51.6 percent. Miami protects the rim at an elite level, leading the NBA in allowing only 38.0 points in the paint per game.

Offensively, Miami is known for its balance, and the team lands near the top of the league in effective field goal percentage (55.8 percent) and true shooting percentage (59.2 percent). The Heat share the ball well, ranking second in the NBA with a 68.4 percent assist rate, and Miami puts pressure on the rim consistently, creating free throw attempts at a top-10 level.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia may be short-handed, but the Sixers can benefit from Miami's weaknesses. The Heat are dead-last in the NBA in turnover rate offensively, giving the ball away on 17.2 percent of possessions, and Miami is also the second-worst team in the league in offensive rebound rate (21.0 percent). The 76ers own a top-five defense, giving up only 105.5 points per 100 possessions, and that provides a strong baseline for Philadelphia.

In fact, Doc Rivers' team leads the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed, and they make life difficult for opponents to create good looks at the rim. The 76ers are also a top-10 team in assist rate (61.1 percent) offensively, and they are a top-10 team overall in rebound rate, helping to win the possession battle and use math to their advantage.

How to make Heat vs. Sixers picks

