The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 38-31 overall and 20-15 at home, while the Sixers are 47-22 overall and 20-15 on the road. The Sixers have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Miami is favored by one point in the latest Heat vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Sixers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Sixers spread: Heat -1

Heat vs. Sixers over-under: 218 points

Heat vs. Sixers money line: Miami -110, Philadelphia -110



What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia lost 103-94 to Indiana on Tuesday. The Sixers had an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference but can now do so on Wednesday against Miami. Philadelphia saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end. Joel Embiid missed the game because of an illness and he is questionable for Thursday's game.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points on Tuesday, The Sixers were outscored 28-19 in the final quarter. Matisse Thybulle (hand) is questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat topped the Celtics on Tuesday, 129-121. Miami clinched a playoff berth with the win. The Heat are tied with the Knicks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and are a half game behind the Hawks for the fourth seed. They hold the tie-breaker advantage over New York, but not Atlanta.

The Heat beat Boston twice in three nights. They have won six of their last seven games. Tyler Herro double-doubled on 24 points and 11 rebounds and Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson scored 22 points each on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler (eye) is questionable for Thursday's game.

