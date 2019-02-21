Sixers vs. Heat odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from model on 44-30 roll

Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers host Justise Winslow and the Miami Heat on Thursday, with tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sixers coasted into the NBA All-Star Break with momentum, winning three of four games after acquiring Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic from the Clippers. Marjanovic, in particular, will be needed on Thursday, as the Sixers will be without star center Joel Embiid (knee). The Heat will take any edge they can get, and Embiid's absence certainly qualifies. They are tied with the Pistons for the eighth seed in the East, so they'll essentially be in playoff mode for their remaining 26 games. The 76ers are listed as 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is 220 in the latest Heat vs 76ers odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Heat picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Heat vs. 76ers. We can tell you it's leaning Over, and it also has generated a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in a whopping 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Philly has owned the Heat over the past two seasons, winning seven of 10 games. The Sixers also have been one of the NBA's best teams on their home court, posting a pristine 23-7 record. And while Embiid will certainly be missed, the Sixers have made the moves to make his absence less painful. With Butler and Harris added to the mix, the weight of the offense doesn't fall entirely on Ben Simmons anymore. Also, picking up Marjanovic gives Philly their first true five in quite some time.

But just because Philadelphia has been unstoppable at home this year doesn't mean it will cover the Heat vs. Sixers spread.

The model is also well aware that Philly is just 1-3 without Embiid this season. The Sixers have lost by an average of 17 points in their past three games with Embiid sidelined, including a defeat at the hands of the 19-39 Atlanta Hawks.

While Philly is shorthanded coming out of the break, Miami will get both Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. back for this game. Dragic, Miami's 2018 All-Star point guard, has been out since early December, so his return could mean a second-half playoff push. It's also worth noting that the Heat have been surprisingly efficient on the road this year, posting a 15-14 record on the road as opposed to just 11-16 at home.

So who wins Heat vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits in an eye-popping 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.