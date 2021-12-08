The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 14-12 overall and 7-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 13-11 overall and 8-6 on the road. The Sixers have won three of their past four games while the Hornets have lost four of their past five games.

Hornets vs. Sixers spread: Hornets +6

Hornets vs. Sixers over-under: 214.5 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost the first of two consecutive games against the Sixers on Monday, 127-124 in overtime. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 35 points, making six three-pointers but did miss a three-point attempt at the end of overtime. The Hornets were playing short-handed without key starters because of health and safety protocols.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee remain out for Wednesday's game. Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith are also out as all five are in the protocol. Without them, the team will rely more on Miles Bridges who is having a breakout season and averaging a career-high of 20.2 points per game.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in Monday's win and he scored six of Philadelphia's eight points in overtime. Tobias Harris double-doubled on 21 points and 11 assists. The Sixers shot 52.9 percent from the floor, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Sixers had nine blocks and six steals on Monday as the team ranks in the top 10 in both defensive statistics. Tyrese Maxey (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game while Philly is still without Ben Simmons (personal). An unsung hero for the Sixers this year has been Seth Curry who is averaging a career-high of 15.9 PPG in his ninth NBA season.

How to make Sixers vs. Hornets picks

