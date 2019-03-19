Sixers vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 59-44 run

Teams looking to make a late-season push meet Tuesday when the Charlotte Hornets host the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers (45-25) clinched a playoff spot Sunday with a win at Milwaukee, but are trying to reel in Toronto while staying ahead of Indiana in the highly competitive Eastern Conference. The Hornets (31-38) have fallen out of the top eight in the East and need to win in order to catch Miami for the final spot in the NBA playoff bracket. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Sixers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 223.5. Before making any Sixers vs. Hornets picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 23 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 253-195 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $4,000 to anybody following them.

The model knows the Hornets lead the all-time series 58-49 and have won seven of the last 11 against the 76ers at Charlotte.

The model knows the Hornets lead the all-time series 58-49 and have won seven of the last 11 against the 76ers at Charlotte. The Hornets won't have to face Philadelphia's top scorer, Joel Embiid, who averages a double-double with 27.3 points and 13.6 rebounds. Embiid will sit out the game for what the Sixers are calling "load management" for his left knee.

Charlotte is led by its all-time leading scorer Kemba Walker, who has 11,630 career points and has dominated the Sixers this season. He scored 37 and 30, respectively, in the first two meetings, before going off for 60 points in the last meeting on Nov. 17. That broke his own record for the highest scoring performance in franchise history.

But just because Walker has been nearly unstoppable doesn't guarantee Charlotte will cover the Hornets vs. Sixers spread on Tuesday.

That's because Philadelphia has also been on a roll. The Sixers have won four straight, including a 130-125 victory over Milwaukee, the top team in the East. Philadelphia is 7-3 over the last 10 games and is 26-16 against conference foes. The Sixers have won nine straight over the Hornets, including all three meetings this season.

Philadelphia is fourth in the league in scoring (115.1 ppg) and in rebounds (47.5 rpg). Although Embiid is out, the Sixers have plenty of firepower, including forward Tobias Harris, who has scored 23 and 34 against the Hornets this season when he was a member of the Clippers.

