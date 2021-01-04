The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets square off at Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. The Sixers are red-hot to begin the season, posting a 5-1 record with a 3-0 mark at home. Charlotte is just 2-4 overall with a 1-2 record away from their home building. The Hornets will be without Cody Zeller (hand) in this game. Mike Scott (knee) and Furkan Korkmaz (adductor) are sidelined for the 76ers.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 9.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Sixers vs. Hornets odds.

Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for Hornets vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Hornets spread: 76ers -9.5

76ers vs. Hornets over-under: 219 points

76ers vs. Hornets money line: 76ers -440, Hornets +360

PHI: The 76ers are 4-2 against the spread in 2020-21

CHA: The Hornets are 2-4 against the spread this season

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia is an elite defensive team, giving up fewer than 1.02 points per possession so far this season. The 76ers lead the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (49.0 percent), and they are above-average in both free throw rate allowed and defensive rebound rate (76.3 percent). Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons lead a strong offensive attack that includes a top-five mark in the NBA in offensive rebound rate at 28.4 percent.

Philadelphia is also a top-eight team in free throw creation rate, and the Sixers are above-average in effective field goal percentage (54.6 percent). Against a Charlotte team that is struggling on offense and in containing shooters defensively, the 76ers should have the analytical and talent advantages.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are led by an intriguing young nucleus that features rookie guard LaMelo Ball. Charlotte's veterans are playing well in the early going, though, with Terry Rozier averaging 25.2 points per game (while shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range) and Gordon Hayward adding 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. Charlotte's offense leads the NBA in assist rate (73.9 percent), and the Hornets are also a top-10 team in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.82).

Defensively, the Hornets should be able to create havoc, as Charlotte ranks in the top five of the league in forcing a turnover on 17.9 percent of possessions. The 76ers also have a weakness in ball security, turning the ball over on 17.7 percent of offensive possessions, and Charlotte will need to take full advantage.

