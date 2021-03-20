The Sacramento Kings will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 28-13 overall and 18-4 at home, while the Kings are 17-24 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Sixers have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Sixers vs. Kings spread: 76ers -6.5

Sixers vs. Kings over-under: 231.5 points

Sixers vs. Kings money line: Philadelphia -270 Sacramento +230



What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime on Wednesday,109-105. The Sixers were up 45-31 at halftime but couldn't hold on to the lead. Tobias Harris (19 points) and Danny Green (18 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. Ben Simmons triple-doubled on 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Sixers. in his last five games, Dwight Howard is averaging 11.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Seth Curry (ankle) will not play on Saturday. He joins Joel Embiid (knee) on the sidelines.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings stunned the Boston Celtics on Friday with a 107-96 victory on the road. Richaun Holmes posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with three blocks. He has five double-doubles in his last six games. Sacramento has won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 6-7.

De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points on Friday, and Buddy Hield had 22 points. Holmes is tied for first in the NBA in field goal percentage at .651 percent. Sacramento is second in the league in points in the paint per game (54.4).

