Sixers vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The Thursday NBA schedule gets underway with a 7 p.m. ET Eastern Conference tip-off between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are facing major injury concerns with Ben Simmons (back) out and Joel Embiid (shoulder) possibly out as well. The Knicks are 17-41 straight-up this season with a 30-27 mark against the spread, while Philadelphia is 36-23, but just 26-33 against the number.

The latest Sixers vs. Knicks odds list Philadelphia as a six-point home favorite, down a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is set at 211.5, also down a point.

Sixers vs. Knicks spread: Sixers -6

Sixers vs. Knicks over-under: 211.5 points

Sixers vs. Knicks money line: New York +216, Philadelphia -265

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers lost a game and a superstar on Wednesday. Embiid suffered a sprained shoulder in a 108-94 loss at Cleveland and was set to undergo an MRI on Thursday. Philadelphia is already without Simmons for an extended period because of a back issue. Embiid had scored a career-high 49 points vs. Atlanta on Monday. The Sixers have lost two of their past three games.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks dropped a 107-101 decision to the Hornets at Charlotte on Wednesday, their fifth loss in a row. Julius Randle had 18 points and Bobby Portis added 17. New York did manage to get 57 points from its bench in the loss. The Knicks have not won since February 8.

Frank Ntilikina will miss his sixth game this season on Thursday because of a groin injury.

