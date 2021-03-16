An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 27-12 overall and 17-3 at home, while New York is 20-20 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Sixers won the first meeting between the teams this season on Dec. 26, 109-89.

Philadelphia is favored by seven points in the latest Sixers vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.

Sixers vs. Knicks spread: 76ers -7

Sixers vs. Knicks over-under: 218 points

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers raced past the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 134-99, at home. By the end of the third quarter, Philadelphia had established a 106-73 advantage. Tobias Harris had 23 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards. The Sixers have won five consecutive games.

The Sixers have the most home wins in the Eastern Conference. They have won their last three games by a combined margin of 83 points, the largest mark over three games since 1981. Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 115.8. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York lost in a 117-112 thriller against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Julius Randle posted a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists. The Knicks closed to within three points with 3.2 seconds remaining but could not complete a comeback from 18 points down. RJ Barrett scored 23 points and Immanuel Quickley had 21 in his first career start.

New York has lost three of its past five games. The Knicks rank first in the league in points allowed per game, with only 105.3 on average. Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols), Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Austin Rivers (personal) were out on Monday.

How to make Knicks vs. Sixers picks

