Sixers vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from proven model on 47-30 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers will aim to solve their road woes with a difficult matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening. Brett Brown's team will also be short-handed, with Joel Embiid (shoulder), Ben Simmons (back) and Josh Richardson (concussion) ruled out for Philadelphia. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis (knee) and Alex Caruso (hamstring) are questionable to play.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 12.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Lakers odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Sixers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Lakers vs. Sixers:

Sixers vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -12.5

Sixers vs. Lakers over-under: 220.5 points

Sixers vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -765, 76ers +580

PHI: 76ers are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games

LAL: Lakers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games

Why the 76ers can cover

The model knows that the 76ers are very good defensively, ranking as a top-five unit in the NBA on that end of the floor. Philadelphia is an elite defensive rebounding team, and there is also a path to turnover creation against a Lakers team that has a penchant for giveaways. The 76ers are also a top-10 team in shooting efficiency allowed, using their length effectively to deter the opposition.

On the offensive side, Philadelphia isn't as dynamic, but the 76ers do a good job on the offensive glass, and this is an above-average team at avoiding turnovers. The 76ers should also be able to generate free throw attempts at a favorable clip against an opponent that sometimes faces issues in keeping opponents off the charity stripe.

Why the Lakers can cover

Even so, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Lakers spread. The model realizes that the 76ers are a brutal road team, with Philadelphia compiling a 9-22 record away from its home venue this season. That seemingly shifts the pendulum in the direction of the Lakers, and Los Angeles has the talent to take advantage. Frank Vogel's team has a top-tier offense, with elite-level shooting efficiency and the strong ability to track down offensive rebounds.

Defensively, the Lakers are also spectacular, with the third overall defensive rating in the NBA. Los Angeles is exceptionally proficient in creating turnovers, and the Lakers have very good metrics in limiting opponent shooting efficiency. With good numbers in protecting the glass as well, the Lakers can feel confident in their ability to slow the 76ers.

How to make Sixers vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with LeBron James projected to fall short of his scoring average and Philadelphia operating without key pieces. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins 76ers vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.