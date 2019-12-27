Sixers vs. Magic odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 13-17 overall and 9-6 at home, while Philadelphia is 23-10 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Sixers have won three games in a row as they embark on a four-game road trip. The Magic had dropped six of seven games before beating the Bulls on Monday. The Sixers won the first meeting between these two teams this season by a final score of 112-97. Philadelphia is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds, while the over-under is set at 208.5. Before entering any Sixers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Orlando was able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago on Monday, 103-95. Terrence Ross and Jonathan Isaac were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 26 points and the latter had 13 points and five assists along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points to mark the third straight time that he has reached the 20-point plateau and 10th this season.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Philadelphia in a 121-109 win over Milwaukee on Christmas Day. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double with 31 points and 11 boards, and Ben Simmons, who added 15 points and 14 assists in addition to seven boards. It was Embiid's 16th double-double in 18 games. The Sixers connected on a franchise record-tying 21 three-pointers. Tobias Harris connected on five three-pointers and Josh Richardson had four. The Sixers have scored at least 120 points in three straight games for the first time since 1990.

Orlando is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Magic, the 76ers enter Friday's matchup with a 47.4 field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.

