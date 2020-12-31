The NBA takes center stage in the sporting landscape on New Year's Eve with a jam-packed slate of games. On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Orlando Magic in a battle between playoff contenders. Philadelphia is 3-1 on the season, including a win over the Toronto Raptors in its last contest. Orlando has an unblemished 4-0 mark and it will look for a fifth consecutive victory in this matchup. Joel Embiid (back) is probable for Philadelphia, with Furkan Korkmaz (adductor) ruled out. Jonathan Isaac (knee), James Ennis (hamstring) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) are out for Orlando.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET at Amway Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a three-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Magic odds. Before making any Magic vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Magic. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Magic vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Magic spread: 76ers -3

76ers vs. Magic over-under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Magic money line: 76ers -150; Magic +130

PHI: The 76ers are 2-2 against the spread this season

ORL: The Magic are 4-0 against the spread in 2020-21

Latest Odds: Orlando Magic +3 Bet Now

Why the 76ers can cover



The 76ers have two top-tier players and they built the 2020-21 roster around them. Embiid is putting up 28.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, with Ben Simmons averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per contest while making a two-way impact. In addition to the offensive prowess of that duo, the 76ers are a very potent defensive team, including a top-five mark in points allowed per possession at 1.026.

Philadelphia ranks in the top eight of the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.2 percent) and turnover creation rate (17.4 percent). The 76ers are also effective at keeping opponents off the free throw line, landing in the top ten of the league in free throw frequency allowed.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando's undefeated start reflects some impressive statistical performances. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, with Terrence Ross adding 21.0 points and Markelle Fultz averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Magic are currently a top-eight club on both ends of the floor when it comes to efficiency.

Orlando is also tremendous in extracting extra points from the free throw line, ranking in the top five in offensive free throw rate and leading the NBA in defensive free throw rate. Orlando also takes care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 12.7 percent of possessions, and Philadelphia is turning the ball over on 17.7 percent of their offensive possessions in 2020-21.

How to make 76ers vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with nine players projected in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.