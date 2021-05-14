The Philadelphia 76ers own the best record in the Eastern Conference and have two chances to sew up the No. 1 seed, beginning with Friday's game against the visiting Orlando Magic. Philadelphia (47-23) needs to beat the Magic (21-49) either Friday or in Sunday's regular-season finale to claim the East's top seed for the first time since the 2000-01 season. Seeking their sixth straight victory at home, the Sixers won the first meeting with a lopsided victory at Orlando, which is stuck in 14th place in the East and is trying to avert a sixth consecutive loss.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Philadelphia as the 13.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 216.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Magic odds. Before making any Magic vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Magic vs. 76ers:

Magic vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -13.5

Magic vs. 76ers over-under: 216.5 points

Magic vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -1300; Magic +800

ORL: The Magic have lost their last five by an average of 22.6 points

PHI: The Sixers are 11-2 against Southeast Conference opponents

Why the Magic can cover



Orlando's offense has suffered since trading away its top scorers in a flurry of deadline deals, but among the bright spots has been the play of rookie point guard Cole Anthony. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 116-93 loss in Atlanta. It marked the 16th time in 18 games that he has scored in double figures, including each of the last four contests.

Another rookie guard, R.J. Hampton, had a team-high 18 points Thursday and is averaging 15.9 points over his last eight games. Center Mo Bamba was coming on strong, averaging 17.3 points and 16.0 rebounds in a three-game stretch last week, but he has missed the last two due to illness and his availability is in question. Wendell Carter had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) in Thursday's loss and has snagged 25 boards in his last two games.

Why the Sixers can cover

Orlando has failed to surpass 96 points in three of its last five games and now must contend with a Philadelphia team that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, surrendering 104.9 points per 100 possessions. The 76ers are tied for first in the league with 9.1 steals and are second in blocked shots per game (6.2), thanks mainly to the presence of Joel Embiid. The All-Star center averages 1.4 blocks to go along with his 28.8 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Embiid has been dealing with a non-COVID illness that kept him out of the lineup Tuesday and limited him Thursday, but he scored at least 34 points in three of the previous five games. Forward Tobias Harris has carried the offense in the past two games with 27 points vs. Indiana and 21at Miami to push his season scoring average to 19.7 points. He just missed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds in a romp over Orlando on Dec. 31.

How to make Magic vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 207 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.