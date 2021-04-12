Teams battling for playoff positioning tangle when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Dallas Mavericks in a key NBA interconference matchup on Monday. The 76ers (36-17), who have won three of their last five games, are tied for first in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks (29-23), who have won six of eight, are seventh in the Western Conference and first in the Southwest Division. The 76ers won the first meeting between the teams, 111-97 at Philadelphia on Feb. 25.

76ers vs. Mavericks spread: 76ers -3

76ers vs. Mavericks over-under: 224.5 points

PHI: The under is 5-0 in the 76ers' last five road games

DAL: Is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games against a team with a winning straight-up record

Why the Sixers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is back from a bone bruise and is rounding back to form after missing nearly a month, although he may be in line for some rest and is questionable for this matchup. In Saturday's win at Oklahoma City, his fourth game back, he scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He also added a season-high four blocks and four assists. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 29.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He leads the team with 53 blocks on the season.

Also providing an offensive spark is point guard Ben Simmons, who has reached double figures in three consecutive games, including a 13-point performance in the win over the Thunder. He has reached double figures in 40 of 45 games this season, all starts. He is averaging 15 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. With 71 total steals on the year, he ranks tied for 11th in the league with Ricky Rubio.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Mavericks spread. That's because Dallas is tough to beat at home and is 13-11 on its home floor this season. Powering the Mavericks is guard Luka Doncic, who has reached 20 or more points in each of his last seven games and 13 of 14. He scored 29 points on Sunday against San Antonio in a 119-117 loss. For the season, he is averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 assists, 8.2 rebounds and one steal per game. He is the franchise leader in triple-doubles with 34.

Center Kristaps Porzingis also averages over 20 points per game at 20.4. He is also averaging 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. In 36 minutes against San Antonio on Sunday, he finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He collected a career-high-tying 18 rebounds to go with 31 points against Indiana on March 26. He has 10 games where he has scored 25 or more points with Dallas going 7-3 in those games. In addition to Embiid being questionable for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris (knee) and Danny Green (hip) are both day-to-day and could miss this matchup.

