Sixers vs. Nets odds, line: Picks, predictions for 2019 NBA Playoffs Game 2 from model on 76-59 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 times
The Brooklyn Nets shocked the Philadelphia 76ers with a win in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Now, the Sixers look to even the score in Game 2, tipping off Monday at 8 p.m. ET. D'Angelo Russell and the Nets' backcourt were too much for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid is expected to be more effective on Monday as his knee continues to come back from a knee injury. Sportsbooks list Philadelphia as an eight-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 26 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 292-234 record on all top-rated plays, returning over $4,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 26 on a strong 76-59 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.
Now it has locked in on Sixers vs. Nets. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated a very strong against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.
The model is well aware the Sixers played poorly on enough in Game 1 to get boos from their home fans. Embiid was hobbled; he scored 22 points, but on 5-of-15 shooting. Simmons, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick combined for 18 points. Jimmy Butler poured in 36 to keep the game from being a blowout.
A repeat performance seems unlikely after that wake-up call. The Sixers averaged 115.2 points, fourth-most in the NBA, yet managed just 102 against Brooklyn's 18th-ranked defense. And Embiid, who has 21 straight double-doubles, should be healthier, but is questionable for Monday.
But just because Philadelphia is the higher seed at home doesn't mean it'll cover the Sixers vs. Nets spread on Monday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.
Brooklyn held the Sixers to 3-of-25 shooting from beyond the arc in Game 1, and Russell missed 12 of his first 15 shots, but came up huge in the end and finished with 26 points.
While the Sixers have the more start-studded lineup, the Nets showcased a far deeper bench on Saturday. Caris LeVert scored 23 points and Brooklyn's reserves outscored Philadelphia's 59-26. The Nets have not only won four straight, they've also covered the spread in seven of eight overall and four of five against the Sixers.
So who wins Nets vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
