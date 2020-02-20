Sixers vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 20 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-21) and Brooklyn Nets (25-28) will square off on Thursday evening in the first game after the NBA All-Star break for both teams. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (shoulder) in the match-up, while the Sixers emerge from the break with a healthy roster.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as eight-point home favorites, down half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217 in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds.

Sixers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -8

Sixers vs. Nets over-under: 217 points

Sixers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -350, Nets +294

BRK: The Nets have covered the spread in five consecutive games

PHL: The 76ers are 2-6 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Nets can cover

The model knows that the absence of Irving is significant but, at the same time, the Nets are actually better from a win-loss standpoint without their lead guard this season. Brooklyn is 17-16 without Irving and much of that can be traced to strong play from Spencer Dinwiddie, with the veteran guard averaging 21.0 points and 6.6 assists per game in 2019-20.

He provides Brooklyn with a plausible No. 1 option and the Nets are also a strong offensive rebounding team. The Nets have also been carried by an intriguingly effective defense, with a top-10 overall mark that includes elite stats in shooting efficiency allowed. Brooklyn also does a good job at keeping opponents away from the free-throw line, which is key against Philadelphia.

Why the Sixers can cover

Even so, Brooklyn isn't a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Nets spread. The model also realizes that Philadelphia is the healthier team and the 76ers boast an elite-level defense. Brett Brown's team ranks in the top five of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, including strong metrics on the defensive glass that will be important against a Nets team that crashes the offensive boards with regularity.

Philadelphia also ranks as a top-10 team in shooting efficiency allowed, using its length to deter opponents. Offensively, it is more of a mixed bag, but the Sixers are better at full strength and there is a path to success near the rim against Brooklyn. The Nets can be susceptible in allowing offensive rebounds, with Philadelphia more than capable of making an impact using force and athleticism.

