Sixers vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from advanced computer model

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at the Barclays Center as part of the MLK Day NBA schedule. Brooklyn is 18-23 overall and 11-10 at home, while Philadelphia is 28-16 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Nets have lost 10 of their past 12 games. The Sixers are looking for their fourth consecutive win. Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5.





The Nets took a 117-97 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie had a tough game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 17 points.

Joe Harris (back) and Garrett Temple (knee) sat out on Saturday but are expected to play today. DeAndre Jordan (finger) is not expected to play.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came out on top in a nail-biter against New York on Saturday, 90-87. It was another big night for Ben Simmons, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds. Tobias Harris hit a decisive 3-pointer with just over 28 seconds remaining.

The 76ers beat the Nets last Wednesday, 117-106. Harris scored 23 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter.

The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8, which places them third in the league. As for the Sixers, they enter the matchup with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

