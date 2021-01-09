The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets in a matinee contest on Saturday. Philadelphia lost its last contest on the road in Brooklyn, though the Sixers are a perfect 5-0 at home this season. Denver is just 3-5 after an overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. There's a lengthy injury and COVID-protocol list to consider in this matchup. Seth Curry (health and safety), Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Mike Scott (left knee contusion) are out for the 76ers, and Michael Porter Jr. (health and safety) is out for the Nuggets. Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed and Matisse Thybulle are all listed as questionable for Philadelphia due to health and safety protocols.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as a five-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Nuggets vs. Sixers odds.

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: Nuggets -5

Nuggets vs. 76ers over-under: 222 points

Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: Nuggets -200, 76ers +175

DEN: The Nuggets are 2-6 against the spread this season

PHIL: The 76ers are 3-2 against the spread in 2020-21 home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense is electric, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray setting the table for a deep, balanced group. The Nuggets are a top-three team in offensive rating, scoring 114.7 points per 100 possessions, and Denver ranks in the top six in both effective field goal percentage (55.8 percent) and true shooting percentage (59.0 percent) this season.

The Nuggets put pressure on the glass, grabbing 29.6 percent of their own missed shots, and Denver is above-average in both free throw rate and turnover rate. With Jokic's wizardry, the Nuggets are also a top-five team in assist rate (64.3 percent), and they should be able to score effectively, especially against a Philadelphia squad that has several personnel questions for Saturday.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are an elite defensive team this season, allowing fewer than 1.04 points per possession. That overall efficiency includes a top-five mark in shooting efficiency allowed, and Philadelphia should also be able to score effectively against Denver. The 76ers have a 59.1 percent true shooting mark this season, top-five in the NBA, and they rank in the top ten with a 62.7 percent assist rate. Those marks, coupled with an above-average free throw rate, fuel a solid overall offense.

From there, Denver's defense is porous, including a bottom-three ranking in defensive rating, giving up 114.8 points per 100 possessions. The Nuggets are yielding a 56.3 percent effective field goal shooting mark to opponents, and Denver is a bottom-10 team in the NBA in free throw rate allowed to their opponents.

