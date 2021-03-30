The Denver Nuggets look for the season sweep when they take on the visiting Philadelphia 76ers in a key interconference NBA matchup on Tuesday. The Nuggets (28-18), second in the Northwest Division and fifth in the Western Conference, are 13-7 against Eastern Conference foes this season. The Sixers (32-14), first in the Atlantic Division and in the East, are 10-7 vs. Western foes. Denver won the last meeting between the teams, a 115-103 triumph at Philadelphia on Jan. 9.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 9 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 51-40. Denver is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 221.

76ers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -4.5

76ers vs. Nuggets over-under: 221 points

76ers vs. Nuggets money line: 76ers +165, Nuggets -185

PHI: Has the second-best road record in the East at 13-10

DEN: G Will Barton III has scored 20 or more points in four of the last 10 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has been on a roll and has won six of its last eight games. Leading the way is center Nikola Jokic, who leads the Nuggets by averaging a team-high 26.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He scored 37 points on 17 of 30 shooting from the floor, dished out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds in a 113-108 win over the Pelicans on Friday. He is first in franchise history with 53 triple doubles, and is third in the NBA in total assists (327) and sixth in assists per game.

Also powering the Nuggets is guard Jamal Murray, who averages 21 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Murray registered 23 points on 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, and a season-high 11 assists in 39 minutes at New Orleans on Friday. He has scored at least 22 points in 15 of the last 22 games. Murray was the first player in Denver history to score 50 points in a playoff game and was the first player in league history to record 50 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and six 3-pointers in a playoff game.

Why the Sixers can cover

Despite that, Denver isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Nuggets spread. That's because Philadelphia has also been hot, going 8-2 over its past 10 games. With center Joel Embiid out with a bone bruise in his knee, power forward Tobias Harris has picked up the slack and is averaging 20.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He notched a game-high 29 points on 13 of 19 field goals, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists in Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Also boosting the Philadelphia offense is point guard Ben Simmons, who is averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He hit 6 of 10 from the field, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds against the Clippers. He is the team leader in field goal percentage at 55.7 percent, ranking 14th in the league. Simmons is aiming for his third consecutive season shooting at least 55 percent from the field.

How to make Nuggets vs. Sixers picks

