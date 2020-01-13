Sixers vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 24-15 overall and 15-5 at home, while Philadelphia is 25-15 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Sixers have lost five consecutive games. The Pacers have lost two consecutive home games after winning 15 of their first 18. They have lost five of seven overall. Indiana is favored by two points in the latest Pacers vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any 76ers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Indiana strolled past Chicago with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 116-105. Myles Turner posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron Holiday scored 19 points off the bench. Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Monday's game because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind Dallas when they played on Saturday, losing 109-91. Ben Simmons dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 dimes in addition to five boards. It was his 20th double-double of the season. The Sixers were outscored 32-16 in the third quarter, when they missed 16 of 21 shots from the field.

The Pacers won the most recent meeting between the teams, 115-97 on New Year's Eve.

