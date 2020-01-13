Sixers vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Sixers and Pacers.
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 24-15 overall and 15-5 at home, while Philadelphia is 25-15 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Sixers have lost five consecutive games. The Pacers have lost two consecutive home games after winning 15 of their first 18. They have lost five of seven overall. Indiana is favored by two points in the latest Pacers vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any 76ers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Pacers vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Indiana strolled past Chicago with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 116-105. Myles Turner posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron Holiday scored 19 points off the bench. Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Monday's game because of a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind Dallas when they played on Saturday, losing 109-91. Ben Simmons dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 dimes in addition to five boards. It was his 20th double-double of the season. The Sixers were outscored 32-16 in the third quarter, when they missed 16 of 21 shots from the field.
The Pacers won the most recent meeting between the teams, 115-97 on New Year's Eve.
So who wins Sixers vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
