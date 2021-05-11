The Indiana Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 32-36 overall and 12-21 at home, while Philadelphia is 47-21 overall and 20-14 on the road. The Sixers won both of the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Sixers spread: Pacers +6.5

Pacers vs. Sixers over-under: 236 points

Pacers vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -270, Indiana +230



What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-102 on Monday. Domantas Sabonis almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 20 boards, and nine dimes. He has 45 double-doubles this season. The Pacers are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. They are one game behind eighth and a half game ahead of 10th.

The Pacers have won two of their past three games. Caris LeVert has scored 30-plus points in four of his last six games. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Myles Turner (toe) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are out for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers sailed past the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, 118-104 at home. Joel Embiid had 29 points along with six rebounds. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday with an illness. The Sixers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over Indiana and a Nets loss to Chicago on Tuesday. Two more Philadelphia wins would also lead to a clinching.

The Sixers are three games ahead of the second-seeded Nets. Philadelphia has won eight of its past 10 games. Furkan Korkmaz (ankle) and Matisse Thybulle (hand) are out for Tuesday's game.

