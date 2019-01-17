Sixers vs. Pacers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 7-2 roll

Two of the top four teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference meet up at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when the Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) visit the Indiana Pacers (29-14). After opening at -3, Indiana is at -2.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Pacers odds, with the over-under for total points set at 224.5. Both teams have been playing well recently and come into this matchup with consecutive wins. Before making Sixers vs. Pacers picks of your own in this potential preview of the Eastern Conference finals, be sure to check out the top NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is way up.

Now, the model has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for 76ers vs. Pacers. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it has also generated an extremely strong point-spread selection that hits over 60 percent of the time, indicating that the line is way off. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows defense and unselfish play have been the keys for the Pacers this season as they've ascended to second place in the Central Division and third overall in the East. While they lack the traditional star power of many other NBA championship favorites, including their Thursday opponent, they give up just 103 points per game, good for second in the league in scoring defense. They also dish out 25.9 assists per contest, ranking seventh in that category.

And while Indiana doesn't have one go-to scorer, its depth can cause issues for opponents. Eleven players are averaging over 10 minutes, with seven of them averaging at least nine points.

But just because Indiana can beat opponents in a variety of ways doesn't mean it will cover the Sixers vs. Pacers spread.

The Sixers will look to counter Indiana's rock-solid defense with an explosive offensive attack. They average 115.4 points, ranking second in the league. And their prowess on that end of the floor was on full display in their last outing, a 149-107 victory over the Timberwolves that marked the most points Philadelphia had scored at home in over two decades.

Joel Embiid went off for 31 points and 13 rebounds in that game and Ben Simmons finished one assist shy of a triple-double while Jimmy Butler (19 points) and J.J. Redick (15 points) were major contributors as well.

Who wins 76ers vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Pacers spread you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks this season.