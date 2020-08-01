Watch Now: Biggest Takeaway From Bucks Win Over Celtics ( 1:10 )

It's been multiple months since both teams have been in action, but the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the court against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Visa Athletic Center. The teams will square off in the first seeding game for either squad on Saturday night in the NBA bubble, with Indiana holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and Philadelphia currently occupying the sixth playoff slot.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: Pacers +5.5

Pacers vs. 76ers over-under: 217 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Indiana 210, Philadelphia -250

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana won two of the first three meetings with Philadelphia this season. The Pacers will be challenged to overcome the absence of Domantas Sabonis, who left the NBA bubble because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He was averaging 18.4 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game. Myles Turner missed Thursday's scrimmage. But Victor Oladipo may be able to return after missing 52 games because of knee and quadriceps issues. He has practiced for the past two days. Oladipo has averaged 13.8 PPG this season.

The Pacers need Oladipo to step forward, considering they were tied with Philadelphia at 22nd in points per game (109.3) before the shutdown. They were 24th in the league in rebounding (42.8 RPG), so the loss of Sabonis will certainly be felt in that department. Defense will be a key for Indiana, as they were tied for fourth in the NBA with Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Denver with 107.4 points allowed per game.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia returns to the playoff positioning battle with two of its key players ready to resume playing after missing time due to injuries. Ben Simmons was out of action because of a back injury before the shutdown. He will be fully ready to go on Saturday night. Simmons has averaged 16.7 PPG, 8.2 assists per game and 7.8 RPG this season.

Joel Embiid missed the Sixers' last two scrimmages because of a calf problem but is expected to play against the Pacers. Embiid was not available in 21 of the Philadelphia's first 65 games because of various ailments. He averaged 23.4 PPG, and 11.8 RPG before the shutdown. The Sixers will need Embiid to stay healthy if they hope to make a strong playoff push. They won 29 of 31 home games this season and will now have to show they can prevail in neutral conditions.

