The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 11-8 overall and 6-5 at home, while the 76ers are 14-6 overall and 4-5 on the road. Indiana has dominated this series over the years, winning 14 of its last 20 games against Philadelphia.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. 76ers over-under: 223 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -120, Indiana +100

What you need to know about the Pacers

It was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 108-105 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (22 points), point guard Malcolm Brogdon (21 points), and center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. Sabonis enters Sunday's showdown averaging 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The Pacers are averaging 113.3 points per game this season, which ranks 10th in the NBA. Indiana is 4-2 in its last six games as an underdog. However, the Pacers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the Sixers made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday and carried off a 118-94 victory. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double with 37 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Embiid is averaging 28.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He's averaging 35.6 points per game in his last five outings.

Also leading the charge for Philadelphia is Tobias Harris, who's scoring 19.9 points per game. Harris is also averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Philadelphia has won four of its last five games, but the 76ers are just 4-11-1 against the spread in their last 16 games on the road.

