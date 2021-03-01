The Indiana Pacers visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening. Indiana won the first meeting between the teams this season, toppling Philadelphia by a 119-110 margin on Jan. 31. The Pacers are just 15-17 on the season, though they sit at a respectable 8-7 in road games. The 76ers (22-12) are a blistering 14-3 in their home building this season. Joel Embiid (ankle) and Tobias Harris (knee) are questionable for Philadelphia, while Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (knee) are questionable for Indiana.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a five-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Pacers odds.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5

Pacers vs. 76ers over-under: 223.5 points

IND: The Pacers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHIL: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pacers can cover



The Pacers do have quality options in the frontcourt to help defend Embiid if he's able to go. Domantas Sabonis was named to the All-Star team this year, and he is averaging 21.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season. Myles Turner leads the NBA with 3.4 blocked shots per game, and both present size and notable strengths.

As a team, the Pacers rank in the top 10 in effective field goal percentage allowed (53.0 percent), 2-point shooting allowed (50.9 percent), turnover creation rate (14.9 percent), steals (8.3 per game) and blocks (6.1 per game). Philadelphia is a bottom-five team in taking care of the ball, which could allow the Pacers to create even more havoc. The Pacers also rank in the top seven in offensive turnover rate (13.4 percent) and assists (26.6 per game) so far this season.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is an above-average offensive team, scoring almost 1.12 points per possession for the season. The 76ers lead the NBA in free throw creation rate by a considerable margin, and the Pacers struggle to keep opponents away from the charity stripe defensively. In addition, Philadelphia is the No. 6 offensive rebounding team in the NBA, pulling down 29.0 percent of its own misses, and Indiana is a bottom-10 defensive rebounding unit.

Doc Rivers' team is also a top-five group in overall defensive efficiency, yielding only 108.6 points per 100 possessions. Philadelphia is a top-10 team in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation, including the No. 1 mark in blocked shots (6.2 per game) and the No. 2 mark in steals (8.6 per game). With Embiid in the middle, the Sixers also excel at protecting the rim, allowing only 45.7 points in the paint per game.

How to make Pacers vs. Sixers picks

