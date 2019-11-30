Sixers vs. Pacers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 30 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Pacers and 76ers. Here are the results:
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 13-6 overall and 8-0 at home, while Indiana is 12-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. Indiana is 8-8-2 against the spread this season while Philadelphia is 8-10-1 and the sides have split their last 10 meeting straight up and against the spread. Philadelphia is favored by four points in the latest 76ers vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.
Now, it has simulated 76ers vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Philadelphia beat New York 101-95 on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-18 deficit. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 17 rebounds in the win while James Ennis poured in 20 points off the bench. The Sixers are expected to be without starting shooting guard Josh Richardson again on Saturday as he rehabs a hamstring injury. Rookie defensive ace Matisse Thybulle has been starting in his place and his ability to lock down opponents on the perimeter will be key on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately escaped against Atlanta 105-104. The Pacers weathered a 49-point night by Trae Young by holding the rest of the team to just 36.5 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, all five starters for the Pacers scored in double-figures as Jeremy Lamb led the team with 20 points. Lamb is averaging 17.8 points per game since his return from an ankle injury and the Pacers have won all four games since he's been back in the lineup.
So who wins Pacers vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 5
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 5 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 30 DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Marcus Smart sick of hearing about Kyrie
Smart: 'It's a slap in the face to everybody on this team to keep hearing Kyrie's name'
-
Dinwiddie shining without Kyrie, LeVert
Spencer Dinwiddie looks like an All-Star when he gets the chance to run his own team
-
NBA offseason bargains outplaying deals
On Black Friday, let's take a look at some players providing solid value for their new teams
-
Lakers still looking for closing lineup
The Lakers continue to experiment late in close games, but how long can that last?
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans