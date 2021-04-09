The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 22-29 overall and 14-13 at home, while the Sixers are 35-16 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Sixers have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Philadelphia is favored by six points in the latest Pelicans vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.

Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Sixers spread: Pelicans +7.5

Pelicans vs. Sixers over-under: 228 points

Pelicans vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -250, New Orleans +120

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans took a 139-111 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Pelicans were down 20 points by halftime. Eric Bledsoe had 26 points in addition to five rebounds. New Orleans lost four of their last five games.

Zion Williamson missed eight of 12 field goal attempts and finished with 16 points, He ended a 25-game streak of 20-plus points on 50 percent or better shooting from the field, which tied an NBA record. Lonzo Ball (hip), Brandon Ingram (toe) and Kira Lewis Jr. (calf) are questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia beat the Boston Celtics 106-96 on Tuesday. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid had 35 points along with six boards. The Sixers have won three of their past four games. They are a half game out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers have won 26 of 33 games with Embiid in the lineup. Danny Green made six of seven shots from the field on Tuesday, including five three-pointers, en route to a 17-point finish. He is shooting .543 from 3-point range over his past 10 games.

