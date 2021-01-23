The Detroit Pistons will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 3-12 overall and 2-6 at home, while Philadelphia is 11-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread. Detroit has a 7-7 ATS mark.

Philadelphia is favored by seven points in the latest Pistons vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.

Pistons vs. Sixers spread: Pistons +7

Pistons vs. Sixers over-under: 218 points

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons were edged by the Houston Rockets on Friday, 103-102. Jerami Grant's final layup came too late before time expired, He scored 21 points. Delon Wright had 18 points along with six rebounds. The Pistons had overcome a 20-point second quarter deficit. Wayne Ellington had 18 points, all on 3-pointers. Philadelphia's 42 third quarter points were the most since Jan. 31, 2019.

Detroit has lost three consecutive games and four of its past five. Grant has set a franchise record for most points (377) by a player in their first 15 games with the team. The Pistons have only been able to knock down 42.5 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers scored a 122-110 win over the Celtics at home on Friday for their fourth win in five games. Joel Embiid posted a double-double on 38 points and 11 boards. It was his 10th double-double in 13 games. The Sixers shot .556 from the field. They have won 19 of their last 20 games when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Philadelphia has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.0, which places the Sixers third in the league. They won all three meetings with the Pistons last year and have taken 13 of the last 15. Embiid ranks second in the NBA with 113 free throws made and is one of three players who have reached 100.

