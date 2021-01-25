The Detroit Pistons will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 3-13 overall and 2-7 at home, while Philadelphia is 12-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams are above .500 against the spread this season with Philadelphia at 9-7 and Detroit at 8-7.

Pistons vs. Sixers spread: Pistons +6

Pistons vs. Sixers over-under: 217 points

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit lost to Philadelphia on Saturday in the first of two consecutive games between the teams, 114-110. Jerami Grant finished with 11 points on 3-for-19 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. The Pistons have lost four straight games and six of their past seven. The Sixers went on a 10-0 run with the game tied at 87 and never looked back. Wayne Ellington had 17 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 15.

Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.5 percent of its shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Pistons have lost 11 of their last 12 games vs. the Sixers. Ellington has made four-plus 3-pointers in four straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in team history. Derrick Rose (knee) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia is on a three-game winning streak. Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, including a season-best five offensive boards. He scored 21 points in the first half. Embiid has recorded 33 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive games for the fourth time in his career, and is the only Sixers player since 1967 to have such a streak. He ranks fifth in the NBA with 11 double-doubles.

Ben Simmons had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Saturday. The Sixers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.0, which is second in the league. Philadelphia is 9-0 when the starting five of Embiid, Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green has played together. Embiid (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game.

