The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 46-21 overall and 26-7 at home, while Detroit is 20-47 overall and 7-28 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Philadelphia is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Sixers vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. 76ers:

Sixers vs. Pistons spread: Sixers -10.5

Sixers vs. Pistons over-under: 220 points

Sixers vs. Pistons money line: Philadelphia -600, Detroit +450



What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers outlasted the Pelicans in a 109-107 victory on Friday night. Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer with 1:10 left to push Philadelphia ahead of New Orleans for good and the Sixers forced two turnovers late to wrap up the win. Joel Embiid recorded his 30th double-doubled on 37 points and 13 rebounds. Philadelphia has a three-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia has won a season-high seven consecutive games. The Sixers have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Pistons. Furkan Korkmaz has missed two straight games with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, 111-97. Cory Joseph posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists. He is questionable for Saturday's game with an ankle injury. The Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Detroit has the worst record in the Eastern Conference, one game behind Cleveland and Orlando for the 14th spot. Hamidou Diallo (personal) and Josh Jackson (tooth) are out for Saturday's game. Wayne Ellington (calf) is questionable. Jerami Grant (illness) is expected to play.

How to make Sixers vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Pistons spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.