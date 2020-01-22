Sixers vs. Raptors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced model on 32-16 roll

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will face off against Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening in a battle between top-tier Eastern Conference teams. Joel Embiid (hand) will not play for the 76ers, while the Raptors enter tonight's showdown at full strength from an injury standpoint. Philadelphia is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games on the road, while Toronto has won 17 of its last 18 home games against the 76ers.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as six-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Raptors vs. Sixers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Raptors vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -6

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -253, 76ers +208

PHI: The 76ers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

TOR: The Raptors have covered the spread in three of their last four games.

Why the 76ers can cover

The model knows that the 76ers will miss Embiid but, in the same breath, Philadelphia has plenty of strengths to rely on against the Raptors. The 76ers bring an elite defense to the table, deploying a combination of size, athleticism and awareness that is tantalizing.

Philadelphia ranks in the top five of the NBA in defensive rebounding and in the top 10 when it comes to effective field goal percentage allowed. In addition, the Raptors rate as a below-average offense for the full season, playing into the hands of Philadelphia's defensive strength.

Why the Raptors can cover

But that doesn't guarantee Philadelphia will cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Wednesday. The model also understands that Toronto is the healthier team and that is always an edge in the NBA. The Raptors bring an elite defensive profile to the table, ranking in the top three of the NBA in defensive efficiency, defensive turnover rate and effective field goal percentage allowed.

Toronto also ranks as an above-average team in creating free throw attempts and keeping opponents off the charity stripe, matching up favorably against the Sixers in both categories. Siakam leads the way for the Raptors with 23.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but there is plenty of firepower elsewhere, including 20.1 points and 7.6 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

How to make Sixers vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Sixers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread cashes almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.