An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 16-15 overall and 7-6 at home, while Philadelphia is 20-11 overall and 7-9 on the road.

Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Sixers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Sixers spread: Raptors +1.5

Raptors vs. Sixers over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Sixers

in the first of two games between the teams on Sunday, Philadelphia lost to Toronto, 110-103. The Sixers have lost four of their past six games. After scoring 50 points against Chicago on Friday, Joel Embiid had 25 points and 17 rebounds. He did miss 14 of 20 shots from the field.

Philadelphia missed 16 of 21 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter. The Sixers shot 39 percent from the field. Ben Simmons had 28 points and nine rebounds. Seth Curry (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each scored 23 points on Sunday. Chris Boucher scored all of his 17 points in the final 14 minutes of the game. He made five 3-pointers in a six-minute span. VanVleet also made five 3-pointers.

The Raptors hit 14 for 34 3-point attempts vs. the Sixers. Toronto has won four consecutive games. The Raptors overcame an early 14-point deficit in the victory. Kyle Lowry is questionable for Tuesday's game. Toronto is 6-0 when he is out.

How to make Sixers vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Raptors spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-49 roll.