Sixers vs. Rockets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

James Harden and the Houston Rockets play host to Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, with tipoff from Toyota Center set for 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets are the hottest team in basketball, with an NBA-best six-game winning streak. After a brutal start to the season, Houston has climbed all the way to the No. 4 seed in the West, and a win Friday could move them to the No. 3 seed. In the East, Philly also sits as the fourth seed. They have gone 4-3 since the All-Star break even though they've dealt with a tough schedule and the absence of Joel Embiid, who will miss his eighth consecutive game Friday. Houston is listed as a 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 232 in the latest Sixers vs Rockets odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Rockets picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of how dominant the Rockets have been since getting all three of Chris Paul, James Harden and Clint Capela healthy. They rank second to Golden State in offensive efficiency (112.1), which is up to 117.7 since they have had all three stars back on the court together. Houston has won six of seven games during that span, including improbable road wins over Golden State, Toronto and Boston.

The real shot in the arm that Houston has needed is the stellar play of Paul. A soon-to-be 34 year-old point guard returning from a hamstring injury is not someone you ordinarily would want to count on to turn your season around, but CP3 has looked like the vintage Point God since the All-Star break. He's averaging 17 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals during that time, while proving healthy enough to play 34 minutes per night.

But just because Houston is healthy and on fire doesn't mean they will cover against a quality Sixers team.

The model is also well aware that Houston has been a bit overvalued by Vegas lately. They are just 1-5 against the spread in their past six home games and have a horrendous cover rate (18 percent) when asked to cover a spread of -6 to -9. In addition to the trends favoring Philly, the Sixers are uniquely well-equipped to match up with Houston defensively. Few teams boast the versatility defensively that Philly does with a backcourt of Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

