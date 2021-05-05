The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston is 16-49 overall and 8-26 at home, while the Sixers are 44-21 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Sixers won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 17, 118-113.

Philadelphia is favored by 13 points in the latest Rockets vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Sixers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Sixers spread: Rockets +13

Rockets vs. Sixers over-under: 223 points

Rockets vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -625, Houston +450



What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston took a 122-97 drubbing by the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Rockets were down 93-71 at the end of the third quarter. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA. Houston has lost seven of its last eight games.

Christian Wood led Houston with 19 points on Sunday. Eric Gordon (groin) and Sterling Brown (knee) are out for Wednesday's game. Danuel House Jr. (ankle) is doubtful. D.J. Augustin (ankle) is questionable.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers sailed past the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 106-94. Tobias Harris had 21 points in addition to nine boards, and Seth Curry scored 20 points. Philadelphia has a 1.5-game lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have won five consecutive games.

Philadelphia has three winning streaks of five-plus games this season. The Sixers are 23 games over .500 for the first time this season. Furkan Korkmaz (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game.

How to make Rockets vs. Sixers picks

