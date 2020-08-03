Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Visa Athletic Center in the Orlando bubble. The Sixers are occupying the sixth playoff slot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind Indiana. The Spurs have won their first two games inside of the NBA bubble and have moved from the 12th spot in the Western Conference to the ninth. They are now two games out of the No. 8 slot.

The Sixers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 outings. The Spurs are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games. Philadelphia is favored by seven points in the latest Sixers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 227.5.

Sixers vs. Spurs spread: Sixers -7

Sixers vs. Spurs over-under: 227.5 points

Sixers vs. Spurs money line: Philadelphia -290, San Antonio 245

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 127-121 to the Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia might have lost, but Joel Embiid provided an outstanding double-double performance on 41 points and 21 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Shake Milton did not fare well in his first start at point guard. He had zero points and three assists in 19 minutes. Philadelphia committed 21 turnovers. Ben Simmons did total 13 rebounds as he moved to power forward.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio escaped with a win on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single basket, 108-106. San Antonio's point guard Dejounte Murray delivered a double-double on 21 points and 10 boards. DeMar DeRozan made two free throws with one second left to move San Antonio two games behind Memphis.

The Spurs are looking to advance to the postseason for the 23rd consecutive season. Marco Belinelli missed Sunday's game because of a foot injury. Bryn Forbes' status is uncertain for Monday because of a quadriceps issue.

