Sixers vs. Spurs odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 22 predictions from proven simulation on 9-4 run

Spurs vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6.5

Spurs vs. 76ers over-under: Under 224.5 points

Spurs vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -321, Spurs +257

Spurs: Bryn Forbes averaging career-best 14.5 points per game

76ers: 5-0 at home this season

The model knows that the Spurs are struggling overall but San Antonio's offense has been quite effective this season. DeMar DeRozan leads the way with 21.7 points per game and, on the whole, the Spurs have a top-five offense in the NBA on a per-possession basis. San Antonio does not play at a blistering pace but, if it is able to maintain that efficiency, it has a shot on the road. Philadelphia's defense entered the season with a sterling reputation but, while the Sixers have been solid defensively, they are not currently producing at the level that was previously expected.

Just because the Spurs have a few edges doesn't mean San Antonio will cover the Sixers vs. Spurs spread on Friday.

The model is aware, though, that the Sixers have the advantage when it comes to scoring. Philadelphia is certainly a defense-first team, but the Spurs currently deploy one of the five worst defenses in the NBA. That provides optimism for the Sixers to score efficiently, particularly when they ride Joel Embiid. The All-NBA center is averaging 22.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season and, from a physicality standpoint, the Spurs have no answer for his size.

The Spurs are also fouling quite a bit this season, with a bottom-five defensive foul rate, and that could give Philadelphia some opportunities for easy points. Ben Simmons is a point of potential intrigue in this game, with the multi-faceted player able to get downhill against a Spurs defense that doesn't have an obvious match-up for his combination of size and speed.

