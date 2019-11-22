Sixers vs. Spurs odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 22 predictions from simulation on 9-4 run

Teams going in opposite directions will face off when the San Antonio Spurs visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally televised matchup on Friday. The Spurs have lost seven straight, while the Sixers are riding a strong showing in back-to-back victories. Josh Richardson (hip) and Trey Burke (ankle) are questionable to play on Philadelphia's side, while Derrick White (foot) is uncertain for San Antonio. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as 7.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Spurs odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Spurs picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Spurs. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Spurs vs. 76ers:

Spurs vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7.5

Spurs vs. 76ers over-under: Under 221.5 points

Spurs vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -321, Spurs +257

Spurs: Bryn Forbes averaging career-best 14.5 points per game

76ers: 5-0 at home this season

The model knows that the Spurs are struggling overall, but San Antonio's offense has been quite effective this season. DeMar DeRozan leads the way with 21.7 points per game and, on the whole, the Spurs have a top-five offense in the NBA on a per-possession basis. San Antonio does not play at a blistering pace but, if it is able to maintain that efficiency, it has a shot on the road. Philadelphia's defense entered the season with a sterling reputation but, while the Sixers have been solid defensively, they are not currently producing at the level that was previously expected.

Just because the Spurs have a few edges doesn't mean San Antonio will cover the Sixers vs. Spurs spread on Friday.

The model is also aware that Philadelphia's defense has largely underachieved this season but, in five games at Wells Fargo Center, that hasn't been the case. The Sixers have been an elite defensive unit, allowing only 97.6 points per 100 possessions, when playing at home. The potential absence of Richardson could quell a bit of that optimism but, from a talent perspective, Philadelphia has tremendous length and athleticism.

That allows the team to filter the defense toward an elite rim protector in Joel Embiid and, barring an unexpected barrage of 3-point shooting from the visitors, the Sixers should be well-suited to stop the Spurs. On the other end, Philadelphia's overall offense is underwhelming, but there are weak spots for the Spurs defensively in that San Antonio struggles to generate turnovers from their opponents.

So who wins Spurs vs. Sixers and which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.