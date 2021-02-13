The best team in the Eastern Conference will square off with one of the biggest surprises in the West when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers (18-8) have split the first two stops on their four-game road trip that will conclude with a marquee matchup against the red-hot Utah Jazz. The Suns (15-9) are a perfect 4-0 on their seven-game homestand and have won seven of their last eight overall.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET at Phoenix Suns Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a one-point favorite while the over-under is 227 in the latest Sixers vs. Suns odds. Before finalizing any Suns vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,300 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Suns vs. 76ers:

Sixers vs. Suns spread: Sixers -1

Sixers vs. Suns over-under: 227 points

Sixers vs. Suns money line: Sixers -110, Suns -110

PHI: The Sixers are 14-1 with their season-opening starting five on the floor

PHO: Suns F Dario Saric (ankle) and PG Cameron Payne (foot) are questionable for Saturday

Latest Odds: Phoenix Suns +1 Bet Now

Why the Sixers can cover



Center Joel Embiid is among the early leaders in the clubhouse for league MVP honors, ranking among the NBA leaders in scoring at 29.4 points per game. The 7-footer has been on a scoring rampage, joining Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic as the only players to string together 10 consecutive games of 25-plus points this season. He is shooting career highs from both the field (54.5 percent) and 3-point range (38.1).

Embiid's 10-game streak of 25-point outings also put him alongside the Hall of Fame trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat. He has scored at least 33 points in eight of those 10 contests and has registered six double-doubles in that span, averaging 34.2 points and 10.3 boards. For good measure, he is converting 84.9 percent of his free throws.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker leads the team in scoring at 23.8 points per game and is averaging 26.4 points during the current 7-1 run by Phoenix. He erupted for a season-high 36 points in Monday's win over Cleveland and followed that up with a 30-point effort in the 125-124 victory over Milwaukee. Booker had a pair of huge performances against the Sixers last season, averaging 37.5 points and hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers.

Point guard Chris Paul is second to backcourt mate Booker in scoring at 16.9 points and is among seven players averaging in double figures for the Suns. He returned from a one-game injury absence to collect 28 points and seven assists against the Bucks. Center Deandre Ayton averages a team-high 12.6 boards after having a 12-game streak with double-digit rebounds halted in Wednesday's victory.

How to make Suns vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations projecting 220 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.