Sixers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from proven computer simulation

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 23-14 overall and 16-2 at home, while Oklahoma City is 20-15 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Sixers are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat. The Thunder have won five in a row and nine of their last 10. They were swept on their recent four-game road trip. Philadelphia is favored by seven points in the latest Sixers vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Thunder vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Sixers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The 76ers opened the new year with a 118-108 loss to Houston last week. Josh Richardson played for 38 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting. Ben Simmons triple-doubled with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. James Ennis III missed the game against the Rockets because of an illness. Ennis' availability is unclear for the game against the Thunder.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City greeted the new year with a 121-106 victory over Cleveland. Dennis Schroder (22 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City. Danilo Gallinari added 19 with five 3-pointers while Steven Adams had 16 rebounds.

Nerlens Noel suffered a sprained ankle against the Cavaliers. Noel's status is uncertain against the Sixers, his former team.

The Sixers came up short against the Thunder the last time the teams met in November, falling 127-119.

So who wins Sixers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.