The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 33-15 overall and 19-4 at home, while Minnesota is 12-37 overall and 5-20 on the road. The Sixers have won the last seven games between the teams.

Sixers vs. Timberwolves spread: 76ers -11.5

Sixers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228 points

Sixers vs. Timberwolves money line: Philadelphia -900, Minnesota +600



What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in a 114-94 victory. Shake Milton shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five rebounds. Dwight Howard double-doubled on 18 points and 15 rebounds. Seth Curry scored 19 points.

The Sixers won four of six games on the road trip that concluded on Thursday. Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game. The Sixers have won seven of 10 games while he has been out. Philadelphia has won nine of its last 11 home games.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Friday, 120-108. Malik Beasley finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. He is doubtful for Saturday because of a hamstring injury. The Timberwolves have lost six of their past eight games. Minnesota scored only three of the game's final 15 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 16 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double.

Malik Beasley finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court on Friday. Anthony Edwards had 22 points and a team-high six assists. He is averaging 22.8 points over his past six games. Ricky Rubio (back) is out for Friday's game.

