Sixers vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from advanced model on 44-30 roll

The fourth-best team in the West meets the fourth-best team in the East Saturday when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers (35-23) are trying to make their move up the standings and trail third-place Oklahoma City by just 2.5 games. The 76ers (38-21), although playing without big man Joel Embiid, have their sights on moving up as well as they trail third-place Indiana by just one-half game. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. The Trail Blazers won the first meeting in December. The 76ers are two-point favorites in the latest Sixers vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 229.

The 76ers, which have beaten the Trail Blazers the last three times they've played in Philadelphia, are just 6.5 games out of the top spot in the tightly-packed Eastern Conference. The 76ers are among the league's best in several categories, including third in points (116), fourth in rebounds (47 rpg), sixth in field goal percentage (47.5) and eighth in 3-point percentage (36).

Although Embiid (27.3 ppg) will be missed due to a sore knee, Philadelphia has several players that can step up, including newly acquired Tobias Harris. Harris (20.8 ppg) has contributed right away, and in five games with the team has surpassed his average three times, including 23 points Thursday against the Heat. Guard JJ Redick (18.5 ppg) played well in a win Feb. 8 against Denver, the second-best team in the West, by scoring 34 points.

But just because Philadelphia has played well, doesn't mean it will cover the 76ers vs. Trail Blazers spread on Saturday.

That's because the Trail Blazers have had a lot of success against the 76ers. Portland has won six of the past nine meetings, and are 15-4 against the East. The Trail Blazers have won two in a row and six of 10. They are 3-3 in their last six road games.

Point guard Damian Lillard (26.1 ppg) has been hot, surpassing his average in three of four games, including 31 at Oklahoma City Feb. 11. Guard CJ McCollum (21 ppg) has surpassed his average in six of 10, including 33 vs. Miami Feb. 5 and 31 at Oklahoma City Jan. 22. Giving the Blazers a boost is center Enes Kanter, who signed with the team Feb. 13. He scored 18 points Thursday at Brooklyn in his first game with the team.

